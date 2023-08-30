Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza will be turned to a sea of yellow for Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 31.
The Cancer Council is raising funds for cancer research and hoping to put smiles on a few faces.
"It is our most iconic fundraiser of the year," Cancer Council tobacco control project officer Dimity Betts said.
"The daffodil is like an international symbol of hope. It is quite a positive fundraising day. It is about giving people hope and a lot of strength through their cancer journey."
Ms Betts said the flowers are also available for online purchase and delivery.
All funds raised will support life-saving research into cancer and treatments, including screenings, cancer prevention, early detection, and much more.
"Even when you see daffodils in a garden we always relate and think about cancer council," Cancer Council community coordinator Paul Hobson said.
"It's a great time for people to come out and do something that is well known, while supporting their loved one and helping get to a cancer free future."
According to the Cancer Council one in two Australian men and women will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.1.
Cancer is the leading cause of death in Australia.
In the 1980s, the cancer survival rate was less than 50 per cent. Today, almost seven in 10 Australians will survive for at least five years after a cancer diagnosis and in some cancers the survival is as high as 90 per cent.
Prostate, breast, bowel, melanoma and lung cancer account for about 60 per cent of all cancers diagnosed in Australia.
