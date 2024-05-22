Harlee's gone from breaking his back to breaking bad behaviours: 'It's been great'

It is unclear what the children whom Harlee Millgate engages with, as a support worker at Lifestyle Solutions in Tamworth, think of him.
But as far as his own child is concerned, he is someone who solves issues.
"He's helping me to fix my bike ... and my scooter," Amira said, when asked what sort of father her old man was.
Harlee quickly added that he fixed "a lot of things".
The 29-year-old playmaker was speaking after steering second-placed Werris Creek to a 22-20 win over Boggabri at a frigid David Taylor Park. A shy man, it was a genuine surprise that he had agreed to do this interview.
It's been some three years since the father of three ended his days as a labourer and began work at Lifestyle Solutions, where he said he dealt with "troubled youths".
"I just wanted to try something new," he said. "Got tired of all the early mornings, late afternoon finishes."
Now, Millgate said he followed "the process" while attempting to improve the lives of some of society's most vulnerable.
A lot of kids open up more once they realise that you're not there to tell them what to do.
The work was "challenging", he said, but "satisfying at the end of the day".
"It's been great," he continued, adding that he dealt with "different kinds of kids - all different behaviours". He helped them "manage those behaviours", he said.
"A lot of kids open up more once they realise that you're not there to tell them what to do; you're generally giving them a direction to go in."
Millgate arrived at Werris Creek ahead of the 2018 season. He was joined there by his brothers, Dwight, Cohal and Isaah.
In March, the Leader revealed that Isaah was about to relocate to Sydney with his partner, Shonriqua Hippi, after she signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
"Good so far," Millgate said of the couple's big move. "I haven't heard too much from them, but I guess they'd be flat out in the city."
Undoubtedly, Isaah and Shonriqua have faced challenges since arriving in Sydney.
Millgate's philosophy on dealing with life's hurdles is simple: "You're always gonna get stuff thrown your way - you've just gotta keep pushing through."
That's good advice for the troubled kids he is so heavily invested in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.