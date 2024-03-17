Stand by your woman: Isaah there for Shonriqua as she chases her NRLW dream

She's the young woman who was put in contact with a life-changing opportunity and didn't waste the introduction.
He's the young man who fell for her, and will now support her as she pursues a higher plane far removed from her country roots.
Early next month, Shonriqua Hippi and Isaah Millgate will relocate from Tamworth to Sydney so she can link with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
There, the fullback-cum-centre will prosecute her case to be included in the Rabbitohs' NSW Women's Premiership side and, by extension, the storied club's NRLW lineup.
The dream scenario arose after her oztag coach last year, Geoff Sharpe, convinced the Muli Muli native to lodge an expression of interest that led to the Rabbitohs' trial game and a one-year contract with the club.
"So thanks, Geoff Sharpe!" said the 20-year-old, who moved to Tamworth some two years ago, and who described the current revolutionary period of her life as "a bit nerve-wracking" but also "exciting".
"Just stoked, to be honest," she said, adding that she was "so shocked" to be a Rabbitoh.
Next month, the Broncos fan - who last year played for Werris Creek and the Northern Rivers Titans - will begin pre-season training with Souths.
So thanks, Geoff Sharpe!
The Rabbitohs meet the Roosters in an opening round NSW Women's Premiership clash at Redfern Oval on July 6.
Hippi, an Aboriginal health practitioner, was speaking at David Taylor Park - where Werris Creek hosted Wauchope in a trial on Saturday, March 16.
Millgate, who played in the match, said he wanted to "support" his partner of almost 18 months so she could "keep her dream alive", adding that he would have loved having a similar break.
"But if I can help someone get there, then I'm happy with that," said the 25-year-old centre - one of Group 4's best players.
The youngest of four brothers, Millgate has never lived away from home before. Understandably, he said he was also feeling "a bit nervous" about the big move.
"We'll have to adapt to the fast-living lifestyle down in Sydney compared to the country," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.