The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stand by your woman: Isaah there for Shonriqua as she chases her NRLW dream

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shonriqua Hippi and Isaah Millgate are preparing for a great adventure in Sydney. Picture by Mark Bode
Shonriqua Hippi and Isaah Millgate are preparing for a great adventure in Sydney. Picture by Mark Bode

She's the young woman who was put in contact with a life-changing opportunity and didn't waste the introduction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.