Lauren making a big impression after jumping back aboard Pirates' ship

For Lauren Daye the rough and tumble of the footy field holds little fear.
Growing up with two older brothers, it's something she's well accustomed to.
Three and four years her senior, she said they'd "always get into it" and recalled plenty of battles in the backyard.
She attributes that as a big part of where she gets her competitive nature from, and also her penchant towards the more contact-orientated sports.
It was craving that that led the 17-year-old back to Pirates this season, having previously played for them in the Friday night competition a few years ago.
After being sidelined with injury in 2022, last year she joined a few mates from her Tamworth State Cup Oztag team and played league tag with the Dungowan Cowgirls.
But she found she missed the contact of rugby.
Stepping up to the women's side, Daye has been a real strike weapon for Pirates.
She is their leading tryscorer and equal fifth overall for the competition, after adding another two to her tally in their 32-25 win over Moree on Saturday.
Not afraid to take the line on, on more than one occasion she has left defenders clutching at air as she turns on the jet shoes.
Daye credits a lot of her speed to her four or so years of athletics in her pre/early teens.
She was a pretty handy sprinter and competed at state championships, and the like.
But, she was always more inclined towards team sports.
Soccer was her main sport growing up, but she moved away from that when other sports came along that allowed more contact.
"I was like this isn't for me, I want something more," she said.
And while league tag wasn't really for her either, she has enjoyed the opportunities, when they've arisen, to play tackle league.
Part of the Northern Tigers' Lisa Fiola Cup side (under 17s) last year, two weeks ago she was involved in Group 4's triumphant Tri Series campaign.
One of several young guns stepping up to the opens side, Daye relished the experience.
Midway through Year 12 at McCarthy, she isn't sure yet exactly what the future looks like.
The ultimate dream is to play league or union - she doesn't mind which - at the top level.
"I'd love it because obviously I love my footy and it'd be good to be paid to do it," she said.
But if that doesn't eventuate, something where she's using her hands.
"I love the hands on stuff. I'm not a textbook girl," Daye said.
At this stage she's leaning towards doing an electrical apprenticeship. She had contemplated leaving school at the end of Year 10 to start one but it wasn't really feasible at that time.
Or possibly something in the construction field.
She is studying construction as part of her HSC. It is the only class she actually enjoys.
Required to build a major project, at the moment the plan is to make a desk.
Not just just any old, regular desk though; she's planning to build in a secret compartment.
