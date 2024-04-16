'I love it, it's so fun': Jaymee's rugby renaissance

It had, as the saying goes, been a long time between drinks for Jaymee Pyne.
Before joining the Quirindi women's side for the 2023 season, it had been about 15 years since she had last laced up the boots.
It was step daughter Jada Le Brocq who coaxed her into having a run again, not that she said she took much convincing. She was keen "to get back into it".
"She (Jada) said do you want to come and play rugby and I was like yeah sure," Pyne said.
"She thought I was lying, and then I showed up."
The first season the 35-year-old had played since she her school days at Peel, she loved it.
"It's just so fun," she said.
So much so that she's back for another season.
Albeit in different colours after linking up with Pirates.
The decision not to continue with the Lions was one Pyne did toss around for a little while.
She enjoyed the season with them, especially getting to share the field with Le Brocq, but playing with Pirates meant logistically things would be a lot easier.
Living in Tamworth, and as a single mother of two, she found the travel a bit tough.
The change has gone down well with several members of her family, especially brother Cameron.
He is a proud former Pirate.
Still having a strong connection with a number of the current players, Pyne said they were into her when "surprisingly" she went to Quirindi last year.
"They reckon this (black and gold) looks better," she joked.
On Saturday, she was one of their four tryscorers as they beat Scone 36-5.
Her first try in Pirates' colours, it was a pretty good one too.
Receiving the ball mid-field, she cut across to the left and got on the outside of two Brumbies' defenders to burst into open space.
Asked about it post-match, sensing there was an opportunity out there, Pyne said she just thought she'd "go for it".
Having at least a good 20 metres to run once she got through, she was willing the line to come those final few metres.
"I was just struggling to breath, that's all I could think about," she said with a laugh.
Their first win for the season, it wasn't all good news, however, with Jayda Simpson, Tomi Gavin and Phebe McNamara making for a sorry sight as the team clapped the men's side on with Simpson and Gavin both carrying their arms in their jerseys and McNamara on crutches.
Three of their key players, being potentially without some or all of them for a little while, took a bit of a glean off the win.
That said, for coach Miah O'Sullivan the most impressive aspect of the performance was the way they dug in and adapted to the adversity and disruption the injuries caused.
"Obviously it's very hard to play, not only when you know footy, but when you don't, and a lot of the young girls, who are fresh, had to step up so I was impressed by everyone's commitment to just having a go," she said.
Taking on the head coaching role this season, she said she is "really excited" for the season ahead.
In the other game premiers Narrabri kicked off their title defence with a 53-5 win over Moree.
