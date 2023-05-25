The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Tamworth men walk a mile in women's shoes to raise awareness of domestic violence

RC
By Rachel Clark
May 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARB Tamworth team members Chavez Honner, Riley Barling, Cameron Ware, Alex Day and Sean Watters will be participating in the walk on Friday. Picture by Peter Hardin
ARB Tamworth team members Chavez Honner, Riley Barling, Cameron Ware, Alex Day and Sean Watters will be participating in the walk on Friday. Picture by Peter Hardin

Men are stepping into women's shoes to learn more about the realities of gender-based violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.