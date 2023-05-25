Men are stepping into women's shoes to learn more about the realities of gender-based violence.
'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' will see men stroll through Fitzroy Plaza in a pair of heels, or another form of women's shoe, on Friday, May 26.
The 'light-hearted' event not only putting their feet to the ultimate test, but also helping to initiate conversation around domestic and sexual violence that impacts women.
"The walk is a way of trying to help men build awareness around domestic and family violence," Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) case worker Natalie Ryan said.
"And the men can wear women's shoes to show support to their mothers, their sisters, and their friends."
The event has been organised by the Tamworth Domestic Violence and Family Committee and TFSS, with sponsorship from eight businesses from the Tamworth area.
ARB Tamworth store manager Billy Costello said when they were first approached to be a sponsor they had no idea how serious the problem was in the area.
"I think it's important that we get the issue fixed," he said.
"It's a problem that has been round for a long time and an issue not as well known as what people think.
"When Natalie first brought this to me I asked 'Is it a big issue within the area?' she said 'Yes'."
All profits raised from the event will go towards funding a regional education forum that TFSS is hosting in November.
"The forum is to raise awareness and provide education to the community around domestic and family violence," Ms Ryan said.
Ms Ryan said it's been well over 10 years since the last forum was held.
Due to the ongoing rise in domestic violence cases within the area, she said it's important to have these conversations now more than ever.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
