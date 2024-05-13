Central North Round 6: Get the latest stats, results, tables

Round six of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how it unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
Moree Bulls 67 (M. Adams, G. Lefebvre, J. Bailey (2), W. Brooks, C. Mcilveen (2), W. Smith, D.Woods, N. Goodworth, A. Roseby tries; B. Williams, M. Adams (5) cons) d Scone Brumbies 10 (J. Whale try; Z. Miller con, Z. Miller pen).
Narrabri Blue Boars 24 (R. Orman, N. Nott, L. Tuckey, D. Gleeson tries, J. Hill (2) cons) d Barraba Rams 12 (C. Rogers, J. Clarke tries; L. Mack cons).
Quirindi Lions 15 (D. Calavassy, T. Moore, T. Clare tries) d Pirates 8 (J. Shelton try, J. Trappel pen).
Moree Bulls 40 (L. Appleby, M. Duncan (3), C. Brazel, K. Hinton tries; L. Appleby (5) cons) d Scone Brumbies 14 (A. Gerakiteys, J. Slade tries; C. Etheridge (2) con).
Narrabri Blue Boars 53 (C. Morley (4), A. Cobb-Johnson (3), A. Smith, B. Cruickshank tries; B. Cruickshank (4) cons) d Barraba Rams 10 (C. Norton, J. Kelso tries).
