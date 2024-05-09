The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Home-grown star joins Tigers players as fans dial in ahead of NRL clash | Photos

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Local footy fans had the chance to meet a couple of NRL stars including a home-grown star as NRL fever hit Tamworth on Thursday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.