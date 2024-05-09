Home-grown star joins Tigers players as fans dial in ahead of NRL clash | Photos

Local footy fans had the chance to meet a couple of NRL stars including a home-grown star as NRL fever hit Tamworth on Thursday afternoon.
As part of the build-up for Saturday's clash between the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights, the Telstra Shop in Peel Street was transformed into a pop-up fanzone and footy exchange, with fans swapping their old balls for a brand new Steeden.
They also had the opportunity to get their photo taken with the symbol of NRL supremacy, the Provan-Summons Trophy, and meet some of the Tigers players.
Among them, was Tamworth's own Claudia Nielsen.
She was joined by Jayden Sullivan and Tallyn da Silva, and NRLW team-mate Botille Vette-Welsh.
There will be more opportunities for fans to mingle with their heroes on Friday at a special coaching clinic.
Being held at Scully Park from 3.30pm, the Tigers' playing squad will all be in attendance.
It's then onto the big match on Saturday afternoon.
Kick-off is 3pm.
The game is almost a sell out with only 100 tickets remaining as of late Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.