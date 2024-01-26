The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It just kind of snowballed': Nielsen's journey from league novice to NRLW stage

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claudia Nielsen is preparing for her biggest opportunity yet after being signed by the Wests Tigers. Picture Wests Tigers.
Claudia Nielsen is preparing for her biggest opportunity yet after being signed by the Wests Tigers. Picture Wests Tigers.

It's been a 'wild' ride for Claudia Nielsen since she left Tamworth to pursue study and sporting opportunities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.