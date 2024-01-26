'It just kind of snowballed': Nielsen's journey from league novice to NRLW stage

It's been a 'wild' ride for Claudia Nielsen since she left Tamworth to pursue study and sporting opportunities.
You could probably write a script about the twists and turns the past eight years has brought.
Initially heading south to Canberra, the Calrossy alum then followed her hockey dreams west to Perth.
Barely two years later, and after a whirlwind rise through the rugby ranks, she found herself lacing up the boots for RugbyWA in the Super W competition.
Turning her focus to rugby, she had just finished her second campaign with the Force when the COVID pandemic hit and she returned home to Tamworth.
After starring for Pirates during their 2020 New England foray, and later NSW Country, her talents came to the notice of NSW scouts and she was invited to train with the Waratahs development squad.
Now the 26-year-old is swapping the Gilbert for the Steeden, having been signed by the Wests Tigers for their 2024 NRLW campaign.
As it was with Force it has been a pretty rapid progression, with Nielsen only getting her first taste of league last year.
Playing with her local Shellharbour side, it was really just for a bit of fun.
Rugby was still her priority.
But that started to change when she trialled for, and made, the Bulldogs' Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership side.
From there "it kind of snowballed" with an agent sending around some footage of her playing 7s.
Impressed by what they saw, the Tigers reached out to the agent.
Nielsen said getting the call from the agent to relay that news was a "pinch me" moment.
Although she didn't accept the offer straight away.
"Because I was in the Bulldogs side, I had that moment of should I develop for another year and then see where I'm at (they are meant to be entering a side in 2025) or do I just jump in the deep end?," she said.
Someone who has never been afraid to push herself outside her comfort zone, and sensing that she "wasn't what they needed at the highest level" and had probably gone as far as she could in 7s, after weighing everything up it seemed too good an opportunity to pass up.
"Even though I really do love rugby and rugby 7s, for me personally I thought, this is something I just need to have a go at," she said.
Starting the pre-season in May, she will probably play in a few of the 7s tournaments around over summer "just to keep contact fit" but that will be it for rugby, for now anyway.
Nielsen acknowledges that she has been fortunate with all the opportunities that have fallen her way - she has worked extremely hard for them too - and rates this as probably the biggest.
"I think for me personally where I am, and my age and experience it's one of the best opportunities I've had," she said.
"So hopefully I can take it with both hands."
