The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'They didn't want to let me go': Roosters rocked by player losses

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Vidler, left, Ryley Mackay and Sam Taylor are among the leading players who have exited Kootingal-Moonbi.
Chris Vidler, left, Ryley Mackay and Sam Taylor are among the leading players who have exited Kootingal-Moonbi.

Kootingal-Moonbi's quest for a maiden first-grade premiership has been dealt a massive blow, with eight senior players departing the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.