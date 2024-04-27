'I may as well challenge myself': Weatherall starts strong at his new home

Even at the tender age of 17, Darcy Weatherall has lived a life inclined towards adventure.
Originally from Coonabarabran, the teenager started boarding at Farrer last year.
Weatherall's hometown will always hold a special place in his heart, but the school's reputation as league nursery in the North West proved too alluring a call to ignore.
Fast forward a year later, and the promise of a new challenge saw Weatherall sign with Werris Creek's under 18s side.
"I was sitting on the fence," he said.
"We had two choices. Us Farrer boys could go to Dungowan or Werris Creek, and Dungowan have a really strong team. Werris Creek were struggling for numbers and asked me to go out there.
"So I thought 'I may as well challenge myself and try to be a leader'."
The reigning Group 4 under 18s premiers were struggling for numbers leading in to the 2024 season.
With a core of local Werris Creek boys but little else assured in terms of numbers, coach Zack Leonard's decision to reach out to Farrer has paid dividends after two wins in their first two games of the season.
Yesterday, Weatherall helped the Magpies orchestrate a 20-8 victory against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters at their home ground.
Given how tenuous their numbers were just weeks ago, it is extremely pleasing for Leonard that his side start undefeated and sit near the top of the ladder. But it has not necessarily surprised him.
"I did [expect it]," he said.
"I was told there were football players within these blokes, so I knew what I had. Not so much leading in ... we probably only had six Werris Creek fellas and it wasn't looking good.
"But Farrer came to play and at their first training session, you could see that they had good footy brains and were willing to learn."
The leadership within the side will likely be focused on a few senior individuals, but Leonard expects Weatherall to be a central part of that group.
And the burden of captaincy is one that the teenager doesn't mind carrying.
"I sort of forget about it on the field, unless I have to speak to the ref or something like that," Weatherall said.
"Off the field, I try to take on a bit more leadership when I am asked to be captain ... you've got to lead from the front."
It will benefit his progression as a player and a person as Weatherall completes his Year 12 studies at Farrer.
But unlike many kids of his age, who do not have a specific plan for their future, the Greater Northern Tigers representative plans on pursuing a professional career and even has a rough roadmap prepared.
"I'm going to try and pursue footy," Weatherall said.
"I'll most likely move down to Newcastle and Sydney with family friends. Get a trade on top of that for a bit of money and in case I need something to fall back on.
"But I'm going to have a real good crack at footy."
