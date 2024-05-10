Fans make the most of opportunity as Tigers prepare to bid farewell to Tamworth

Ahead of their final game in Tamworth, for now at least, the Wests Tigers were on Friday afternoon helping inspire the next generation.
Around 50 youngsters participated in a coaching clinic at Ken Chillingworth Oval, and had a ball running around with the Tigers Cubs (under 18s).
Later fans had the chance to meet the players following their captain's run at Scully Park.
It might be the last time they get that opportunity with NRL.com breaking the news on Thursday - which coach Benji Marshall confirmed addressing the media on Friday - that the Tigers won't be sending games to the region in 2025.
"We're not," Marshall told media when asked about the talk that they won't be returning next year.
"The club's got a strategic plan moving forward and that's stopping us from coming here."
Saturday's clash with the Newcastle Knights, which is part of the Telstra Country Series, marks the clubs fifth visit to the region and was late on Friday officially declared a sell out.
Understandably the search for a new club is on, with the NRL.com story reporting that Wests Entertainment Group have put the call out for any clubs that are 'willing to take home games to the bush next season'.
"For the past four Wests Tigers home games have been such an integral part of the calendar of major event's in Tamworth," Wests Entertainment Group spokesperson Paddy Donnelly said.
"We are 100 percent keen to see other teams at Scully Park and we're going to do our best to get NRL here in some shape or form."
"We have spoken to the Knights, we've spoken to the Rabbitohs and the Sharks through their time in Tamworth playing the Tigers but there's been no official meetings yet. We'll certainly lean on those numbers we have in our phonebook to spark some interest from another club."
Speaking to media at the coaching clinic, Tigers assistant coaches Robbie Farah and Chris Heighington both spoke glowingly about their experiences in Tamworth and the importance of bringing games out to the bush.
"I think it's so important, country heartland and the grassroots are such a big part of our game," Farah said.
"It's not very often you get to bring games out here but we've been very lucky enough as a club to come out here since 2018 and it's always been a great occasion.
"The fans turn out in numbers... and I think the more we can give back to the grass roots it's only going to grow the game of rugby league."
Looking to snap a five-game losing run, the word "must win" was being thrown about about Saturday's clash.
"We're at a point now where we need to find a win and hopefully that starts tomorrow arvo," Farah said.
They will welcome back captain, and hooker, Api Koroisau, while Jayden Sullivan comes back in at half-back for the suspended Aidan Sezer and Starford To'a returns from an ankle injury in the centres.
