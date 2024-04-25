The rise of Logan Spinks continues. Next stop SG Ball grand final glory?

A full-time tenure with Canterbury's NRL squad awaits Logan Spinks. But first, he has a grand final to win.
On Saturday, April 27, the 18-year-old Tamworth export will play second-row for Canterbury in the SG Ball Cup decider against St George at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.
The Bulldogs came from fourth place to book a berth in the finale - with the 2023 Australian Schoolboy starting in every match this season, in what has been an elevation of a profound period in his football development.
"I've been in a couple of grand finals, but not one as high as this one," said Spinks, whose Werris Creek Magpies won the under-18 decider last year.
"I'm just keen to get out there and hopefully win," he added.
After Saturday's clash, Spinks will segue into Canterbury's Jersey Flegg squad.
There, he hopes to cement a starting spot before his two-year supplementary list deal with the club kicks in at the conclusion of this season.
Under the deal, the Farrer alumnus will train full-time with the Bulldogs' 30-man NRL squad for two years. He will be paid $80,000 a season, plus $3000 for any NRL game he plays.
"I feel like I've been a big part of the team," he said of Canterbury's SG Ball side. "I'm pretty happy with the season that I've had, definitely."
"I love it here, it's good," he said of Sydney life. "Just living and training. Pretty good lifestyle, so I can't really complain."
Spinks believes he has matured as a footballer since linking with the Bulldogs after graduating from high school in 2023.
He said he had benefited from "playing more competitive football week in, week it, against more skilful players".
"I feel like I've definitely learnt a lot and progressed as a player, 100 per cent."
