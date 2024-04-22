'I don't want to go back': Lupe takes to country life like a duck to water

You could say the country life has worked its charms on Lupe Mikaele.
Swapping the bright lights of Sydney for Gunnedah after her partner got a job in the mines, the city born-and-bred 33-year-old confessed that she didn't think she was "going to last here".
"I thought I was going to move back," she told ACM as she relaxed in the sun with Red Devils team-mate Meri Leiataua following their 34-28 win over Narrabri on Saturday.
"But as soon as I got here I was like I don't want to go back."
Eight months on, she reflects on it as one of the best decisions they've made.
Admitting that there's nothing really that she misses about the city, she said the move has been great for her "small young family". She and her partner have a daughter, Serenity, who is one.
"We were just trying to choose names and Serenity just kept coming up and we were like that's probably her name," she explained.
"As soon as she was born, it was just fitting."
It could also a fitting description of her new life in the country.
"It's very different," Mikaele said.
"But I like that it's very peaceful and tight-knit."
"Everyone's very supportive."
In recent times the transition has been helped by getting involved with the Red Devils.
"They roped me in," she answered with a laugh when asked how that all came about.
"She (referring to Leiataua) just told me to come to training and check it out."
After then playing in their trial game against Tamworth, she said she thought "this is something I want to do".
She had played a bit before but it had been a fair while - almost 20 years.
"I didn't realise I missed it. Now I just want to keep playing," Mikaele said.
Leitataua's is a similar story.
She joined the Red Devils in 2023 after moving over from Auckland to join partner George Toalepai, who had come out the year before specifically to play for the men's side.
Being new to town, she said it seemed a good way of getting involved in the community and meeting people.
And she had played back in Auckland, before falling pregnant with daughter Mila, who is now six.
Out injured at the moment after doing his ACL, Leitataua joked that she and Toalepai have "switched" roles.
"He's now babysitting and I play," she said with a laugh.
Likewise a self-professed city girl, she is enjoying Gunnedah.
"It's good.
"It's quiet, but there's more opportunities to grow," she said.
"I wish we'd done it sooner."
Part of the side that was beaten by the Blue Boars for the 2023 premiership, for her Saturday's result was that bit sweeter.
The game was everything you'd expect from a grand final rematch: see-sawing, tight and willing, and of course featuring some great footy.
Up 7-5 at the first break, the Red Devils trailed 14-12 at half-time but hit back to lead 24-21 heading into the final quarter.
That quickly became 29-21 with Holly Ford coming through and scooping up the ball virtually from the kick-off.
Piper Rankmore then pushed the home side out to 34-21 with two-and-a-half minutes remaining with her second try.
