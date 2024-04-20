Dejavu for Red Devils as Blue Boars snatch points with bellringer

Spare a thought for Gunnedah.
Twice in as many games now the Red Devils have had victory snatched from them at the death.
Two weeks ago it was Pirates, inside centre Blair Maloney's try with just over a minute on the clock seeing them prevail 28-22.
On Saturday it was Narrabri's turn to break the Red Devils' hearts with back-rower Jack Maunder spinning his way over with barely seconds to play - the bell sounded amid the celebrations - to clinch a 28-24 win and spoil Gunnedah's Ladies Day party.
The Blue Boars' first win for the season, there was a feeling of inevitability about the try, being camped in the home sides' 22 for much of the last 10 minutes.
The Red Devils had an escape with five minutes to go, earning a scrum penalty after the Blue Boars had twice opted to push for the try from a penalty rather than take the three points on offer to draw level.
It was only a brief reprieve though with the Blue Boars able to work their way back down there.
Throughout the game looking dangerous whenever they were in the red zone, there was a sense of some relief when Maunder got over, having in the lead-up gone for the line a couple of times when they had the Red Devils outnumbered out wider.
Post-match coach Craig Gleeson said they were guilty of probably getting "very single-minded" and "not backing their skill enough" when they should have been.
But they got there, that was the main thing.
In defence mode for much of the first 30 minutes of the second half, Gleeson always felt all they needed was a chance.
"I knew if we could get our fair share of possession and actually put a few phases together that we'd make ground and make easy ground," he said.
"There was always that opportunity for us, once we composed ourselves a little bit and got back to playing the footy we know we can."
And did in the first half.
Played in very gusty conditions - at times you could hear the goal posts creaking from the wind - they played some great attacking rugby.
Outside centre Joe Baker featured heavily in a lot of it, and scored their first two tries.
His second was like something straight out of the Super Rugby playbook with centre partner Will McDonnell, seeing that there was no fullback in the line, chipping over the top into the in-goal for him.
Both sides also profited from each others mistakes with the Blue Boars' third try coming from a mix up at the back from the Red Devils, while their first try came after the Blue Boars had kicked out a drop out.
Making it 21-8 at half-time, after looking in disarray at stages in the first half the home side came out in the second half with a renewed determination and had a couple of good chances early.
But, in what would be a bit of a theme over the first 20 or so minutes, through a combination of simple errors or turnovers, and good defence from the Blue Boars, they weren't able to capitalise on them.
Eventually there were, Junior Nasilivata wrestling his way to the line to make it 21-17.
Prop Ben Hamparsum then had Red Devils' supporters daring to dream when, with just over 10 minutes to play, he crashed over to put them ahead for the first time since the fifth minute of the game.
But it wasn't to be.
In the other game Moree edged out Inverell 30-26.
