'There's something different down here': Doring opens up on his Magpie move

Fans and followers of Group 4 were surprised to say the least when Mitch Doring announced his move to Werris Creek late last year.
The former Manilla Tigers captain-coach had spent 2023 with the Dungowan Cowboys after his home club folded, and seemed to have settled in well with his adopted side.
After the Cowboys narrowly missed out on finals last year, it would have been easy to assume that Doring's decision was simply about finding a club he thought had brighter premiership hopes.
In truth, the 28-year-old elected to sign with the Magpies for a deeply personal reason.
"A couple of the boys I played a fair bit of my junior life with [are out here]," Doring said.
"Another big part was my mum's side of the family comes from Werris Creek ... I've been out at Manilla and so busy these last four or five years, now I've got a bit more time on my hands, I thought it was important to come down here and get in touch with family I haven't seen in a fair while."
As a child, Doring grew up playing alongside the likes of Beau Parry and Zac Leonard, while Jason Leonard was his coach for "a fair bit" of his youth.
"It was a pretty easy choice to come down here, I'm happy I did," he said.
All this is not to say that Doring was unhappy with Dungowan.
In fact, he hastened to add that it was a good club where he had enjoyed his time. But, having grown up in Tamworth before relocating to Manilla, he had always played while surrounded by family and friends.
And, with few such close connections at the Cowboys, he never quite felt settled.
"I did enjoy it there," Doring said.
"It was just one of those things that just happened ... I still think I made the right choice [in playing there].
"It was what it was, I suppose."
Doring spoke to the Leader in the aftermath of Werris Creek's 60-0 mercy rule victory over the returning Wee Waa Panthers on Sunday. The teams continued on for roughly 10 minutes after the game was officially ended, for a grand total of about 65 minutes of play.
In the absence of Parry and Cody Tickle, the halfback captained Werris Creek - which came as a surprise.
And though it was, on paper, a thumping, Doring respected that Wee Waa never dropped their heads or complained. In fact, the vibe among the visitors at David Taylor Oval was constructive throughout.
"After the game, I went and had a chat with the coach and one of the boys I know, and I just told them to keep pushing on," he said.
"That's all you can do. And obviously you play footy to win, but at the end of the day, if you're out with your mates and having fun, that's what it's all about."
The Magpies now sit on top of the Group 4 first grade ladder with three wins from three games, and Dylan Porter is atop the Best and Fairest tally after receiving three votes on the weekend.
Life is good out at Werris Creek. And Doring couldn't be happier to nest with the Magpies.
"There's something different down here, they're such a tight-knit community," he said.
