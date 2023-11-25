'He's always wanted to come to us': look who Mitch Doring has joined

Years after telling Magpies chairman Jason Leonard that he will one day play for the club, Mitch Doring has kept his word.
After a stint with Dungowan in 2023, the high-calibre playmaker inked a one-year deal with Werris Creek following the Group 4 sportsman's luncheon at Wests League Club on Friday afternoon, November 24.
"He gave me a commitment years ago, that at some stage he'd come and have a season at Werris Creek - and it just happens to be now," Leonard said.
"I did say to him, 'Mate, don't leave it until you're 40.'"
In fact, Werris Creek have got the 26-year-old in his prime. And that happened, Leonard said, after Manilla failed to nominate a first-grade side for 2024 - the second season in a row that the club will be missing from the competition.
The former Northern Tigers No. 7 captain-coached Manilla when they returned to the premier grade in 2022.
Leonard said he first spoke to Doring about joining Werris Creek when Manilla pulled out of Group 4 this year, with the talks resuming when Manilla recently failed to nominate a first-grade side for the 2024 season as well.
Read more:
"All the conversations with Mitch have always been around him wanting to make sure that Manilla have a chance to come back into the comp," said the Magpies chairman, who coached Doring in Group 4 junior rep sides.
"Reconnecting with his old mates" at the Magpies was a key element of Leonard's sales pitch to Doring. He said the concreter "grew up with a lot of boys from Werris" while playing in junior rep teams together.
Also, he said Doring's mother Sharon hailed from Caroona - located 25 kilometres west of Werris Creek.
"He's always wanted to come to us; he's always said that," Leonard remarked, adding: "He just said the opportunity to come to Werris was the right timing for him."
Still, the father of three was concerned about "travel and training", Leonard said, given he lived at Manilla. "And we set things up in place for him to make sure he can do that."
This week, Doring came in at No. 5 in the Leader's poll on Group 4's top-five players - with Bears coach Paul Boyce describing him as "very dangerous" and the "focal point" of his side - "the one you want to shut down".
But Leonard said the halfback-cum-fullback's mentorship of younger players, specifically halves Wes Riley and Nash Porter, would be his main benefit to the club when pre-season training commenced next month.
"We've got good young halves, but they really need a mentor," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.