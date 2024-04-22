Found injured on a golf course, Stella the possum is ready to return to the wild

MEET Stella, the one-eyed baby ringtail possum who cheated death and is about to be returned to her forever home.
The marsupial had wondered on to the green at Uralla Bowling Club one hot morning in December 2023.
Severely dehydrated, missing patches of fur and obviously distressed, the greenkeeper who chanced upon Stella immediately phoned Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers.
Acting president and Uralla resident Megan Robinson took the call that saved Stella's life.
"When she was found, Stella was badly injured," Ms Robinson said.
"She was possibly about 15 months old and had one eye missing.
"Our first challenge was to rehydrate Stella and bring her to safety so she could heal."
A nocturnal animal, it was highly unusual for Stella to be found in daylight, indicating her distress and disorientation.
Since being in care, Stella has survived on a diet of leaves, flowers and fruits, gaining weight and confidence.
In a few weeks, she will be well enough to be released, having spent at least four months recovering in a specially built cage in Ms Robinson's back garden.
Stella is lucky; she is one of 826 wild animals rescued by Northern Tablelands Carers in the past year alone.
The network of about 98 volunteers has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing native wildlife across the New England since forming in 1993.
Snakes, blue tongued lizards, kangaroos, wallabies, birds wombats and possums are just some of the patients rescued and rehabilitated by volunteers.
The service, licensed under the National Parks and Wildlife Service, covers most of the Northern Tablelands, from Walcha and Uralla through to Glen Innes and as far north as Tenterfield.
In the past year alone the service received 790 calls from members of the public who had discovered a wild animal in distress.
One volunteer has just returned a square-tailed kite back to the wild, after it was found damaged following a storm.
Over several painstaking months, the bird was taught to fly and hunt before being released on April 8.
Stella has a neighbour in Ms Robinson's back garden; Betty the brushtail possum found near Glen Innes. Ms Robinson is also rehabilitating Betty so she will be ready to be returned to the area near where she was found.
The network is in need of more volunteers.
"Caring for these animals is time consuming and we need more volunteers to help us pick up animals," Ms Robinson said.
"We also need help with grant submissions and fundraising and of course, looking after the rescued wildlife."
Volunteers specialise in their preferred animal; people with a phobia of snakes will not be given a reptile to care.
Training is provided and the network supports all endeavours to rehabilitate the animals.
If you would like to volunteer or donate, phone 1800 008 290.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.