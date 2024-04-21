'There's no pressure this year': Resch relishes low-stress return

After a year on the sidelines, Kim Resch has wasted no time in throwing herself back into the mix.
The North Tamworth Bears stalwart spent 2023 assistant-coaching Steph Halpin as the side avenged its grand final heartbreak from the year prior to claim the premiership.
But come the end of the season, she could hardly wait to get back on the field.
"The body's feeling good, I did play a little bit of touch in the off-season which always helps with fitness," Resch said.
"I've also been playing a little bit of hockey, so I'm starting to get back into it."
For someone just "starting to get back into it", that's a pretty full dance card.
In addition, Resch made a comeback to league tag this year, albeit with one key difference.
After taking on a significant leadership role last year as Halpin's aide, she has no responsibilities in 2024 other than using her ample experience as best she can on-field.
"[Damian Kenniff's] taken over the coaching role and Bree Poetschka's doing a great job as captain," Resch said.
"There's no pressure this year, it's really nice. The girls are awesome and really, really easy to play with. They're all willing to listen and learn."
After more than 12 months out of the side, Resch has shown scarcely any signs of rust in her first two games of the season.
If anything, she has thrived with the freedom to focus solely on her football, and was a major player in North Tamworth's 10-4 win over the Dungowan Cowgirls on Saturday.
"It's a competitive competition this year ... and it was a great game," Kenniff said.
"It could have gone either way, so we're sure to have many battles against Dungowan this year."
Resch and Alyssa Davis (the eventual Player of the Match) were the Bears' try-scorers in their toughest game of the season yet.
Both women earned praise from the coach, and despite the difference in their experience levels, Kenniff expects them both to lead the side on-field this year.
"It's great to have Kim back," he said.
"When she plays, everyone goes to another level. Her experience is great. And Alyssa's last few weeks have been enormous, she's playing great footy. She makes breaks, she holds onto the ball, and she's been enormous for us."
Despite the importance of her contribution to the Bears' win, Resch was humble in the aftermath of the game.
"I just jumped in and did my job today," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.