A new life awaits Blair. But first, he has unfinished business to take care of

For a group of country mates, it's an ocean-kissed oasis with an irresistible charm.
One of those mates is BIair Maloney, ex-Farrer First XIII player, ex-Dungowan Cowboy and, now, new Pirates No. 13.
If all goes according to plan, the 22-year-old will be living on the Gold Coast next year with friends that include former Bear Dan Kelly and current Bear Liam Ball.
"Just love it up there, it's really nice. Love the beach," said Maloney, who is in the final year of a plumbing apprenticeship.
He was speaking after making a memorable first-grade rugby debut - his very late try securing Pirates a 28-22 come-from-behind win over the Red Devils in a round one clash at Gunnedah.
In the crowd was his father, Paul, a former Pirate who also goes by the nickname Chuck.
"Everything," Maloney replied when asked what he owed his parents. "They've made me the person I've become today."
His family was his greatest asset, Maloney said, so it was "gonna be hard" leaving them when he headed north.
The youngest of four children has experienced a pronounced separation pain before. It occurred after he graduated from Farrer.
"I just loved the footy, loved the culture, loved everything about Farrer," he said, adding: "It definitely was tough leaving. I never thought I'd miss it as much as I did."
In 2022, Maloney suffered a serious shoulder injury playing for Dungowan. The grade three AC tear also meant he could not work for an extended period of time.
"I didn't now whether I'd be able to play footy again," he said.
Maloney still needs an operation on his shoulder. But he will put that on hold as he looks to leave the region on a high by helping Pirates win another premiership.
He has uncles who also played for the club. "So I've always wanted to come over here and play in front of them [again]," said the former Pirates under-18 player.
Despite his heroics against Gunnedah, when he sliced through the defence with about a minute left on the clock, Maloney was not pleased with his overall performance.
"About all I did all game, but it was all right," he said of his match-winner.
He hopes to do better when Pirates host Scone on Saturday, April 13.
