The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Joyce: public servants sabotaging APVMA move from Canberra to Armidale

LR
By Lydia Roberts
April 19 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce claims public servants are elitist when it comes to Canberra and are reluctant to relocate to the regions. Picture: file
New England MP Barnaby Joyce claims public servants are elitist when it comes to Canberra and are reluctant to relocate to the regions. Picture: file

AUSTRALIA'S public service is a "fifth column that sabotaged" the relocation of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) office from Canberra to Armidale, New England MP Barnaby Joyce says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.