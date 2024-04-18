Plans submitted for $11-million co-living development near Tamworth CBD

A proposed co-living development with 73 rooms for up to 146 occupants could soon spring up near Tamworth's CBD.
The applicant, GAT and Associates has lodged a state of environmental effects (SEE) for 242244 Marius Street with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
If green-lit, the development is estimated to cost $11,980,505.
The report states the proposed development will be "one of the first high-density buildings" in the area.
The SEE details the redevelopment of the two properties into a single lot through demolition.
The two-site demolition was granted by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) on September 6, 2023.
Co-living is a modern form of communal living where a resident will have a private room but share common spaces.
The four storey development site is located close to public transport and within walking distance from restaurants, supermarkets, and the proposed University of New England (UNE) Tamworth campus site.
The building entry foyer will be located on the ground floor, which will include one communal living area and bathrooms.
Also, 40 car parks and two motorbike spaces will be located on the ground floor, with access off Marius Street. The ground floor will also house the garage room, electrical, and any other building services.
Twenty-three of the building units will be on the first level, with an outdoor and inside communal living area for "passive recreation and interaction".
The second and third levels will each consist of 25 units.
A small kitchen and bathroom will be installed in each unit, along with a balcony for "additional amenity" space for residents.
"The proposed co-living housing development is well-designed to provide excellent streetscape presentation whilst maintaining amenity for lodgers," the report states.
"And will contribute to the provision of diverse housing within the Tamworth community."
The co-living development plans will be on public exhibition until Monday, April 29.
