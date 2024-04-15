How wanting to be better than her siblings helped Rosie become a Waratah

Like many celebrating the biggest moment of their careers, top of the list of the people Rosie Ferguson was thankful to after making her Super Rugby debut, were her family.
The former Pirates and Central North captain credits a lot of where she is today to the hard work ethos they instilled in her, and competitive nature forged by striving to be better than her four siblings, particularly her three brothers.
"Kudos to my mum and dad.
"Growing up whatever my brothers got to do, I got to do too," Ferguson reflected.
"Whether that was riding poddy calves at rodeos or marking lambs or going 100 miles an hour on my horse chasing cattle."
In her younger years, the outside back won a few rodeos riding poddy calves and qualified for the campdraft National Finals.
"I'm so grateful," the 23-year-old said.
"If I wanted to do something my brothers were doing, they were like 'go ahead but if you're going to do it do it well'."
In her young mind that translated to doing it better than them.
Where she gets her competitiveness from, she also learned how to push herself beyond what she thought she was capable of; a trait which has served her well over the crazy and wonderful ride the past 18 months have been.
Since leading Pirates to the 2022 Central North women's premiership it's been one milestone after another for the proud Manilla local.
The biggest so far came on April 6, with Ferguson earning her first cap for the Waratahs in their 45-21 win over the Western Force.
Not something that she really dreamed would be possible until recently, she told the Leader, it meant a lot to her.
"It was something that I believe I well and truly earnt and all the girls were so excited for me and really got around me which is super special," she said.
Injected into the game with around 30 minutes remaining, Ferguson said the whole experience wasn't as daunting as she expected.
"I think it was good we played at a random field in the middle of Perth so it felt just like a regular game of footy playing with my mates," she said.
"So not many nerves at all, which was nice."
"I think coming off the back of playing in all four trials also helped, knowing that I knew my job really well."
The only unfortunate thing was that her family weren't able to make it over to Perth.
But they were there in spirit.
The second Pirates player in as many weeks to get their Super Rugby shot after Erika Maslen made her debut for the Brumbies the previous round, Ferguson also spoke about owing a lot to the club.
It was one of the best decisions she has ever made, joining them - even if her hard-crusted Magpies family didn't initially see it that way.
"I'm definitely so grateful I went to Pirates.
"I think they've been a huge part of shaping me not only as a person but as a player, and the support network there is insane, still to this day.
"Even though I'm not in Tamworth, anything that I need when I'm home... access to the grounds, girls to come down and do fitness with me so I'm not there by myself dying, they're just so amazing."
