Photos as bowlers descend on Tamworth for inter-zone tournament

Lawn bowlers from across the state rolled down in Tamworth this week for the 2024 Veterans Inter-Zone tournament.
Hosted by the South Tamworth Bowling Club on behalf of Zone 3, just under 100 over 70s players, representing seven zones, took to the greens over Wednesday and Thursday.
Wrapping up with the final on Thursday afternoon (April 11), the Newcastle-based Zone 2 claimed the honours from Zone 10 (North West Sydney).
The host zone had two teams competing. The Red side placed third in their section and the Blue side fourth.
The event is a relatively new one on the calendar.
South Tamworth Chief Executive Officer Phil O'Reilly said it's only been going for about five years.
"It started just as a competition between a couple of zones and then it's grown a little bit from there," he said.
At the moment it isn't an official Bowls NSW event but there is a push for that to happen in the not too distant future, and have all 16 zones competing.
Six (not including the host zone) stretching to Sydney and up the coast, made the trip to Tamworth for what O'Reilly said was a good couple of days of bowls.
"I think everyone that played enjoyed the green quality and the club hospitality," he said.
"And for a lot of the veterans they enjoy the opportunity of reuniting each year."
