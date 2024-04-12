The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Photos as bowlers descend on Tamworth for inter-zone tournament

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Lawn bowlers from across the state rolled down in Tamworth this week for the 2024 Veterans Inter-Zone tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.