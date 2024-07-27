'Hopefully we can keep rumbling': Magpies stun Blues at the death

Like the threat of rain on a bleak Saturday afternoon at Tamworth Rugby Park, the home side kept coming.
Until finally, in the 78th minute, Brock Bayes launched his solid frame at the Blues' scrambling tryline defence and crashed over. Liam Allan then sweetly struck the ball from out wide and the Magpies led 21-20.
A short time later, they passionately celebrated only their third victory of the year and their second in succession.
"We've been struggling pretty hard all year, so it's nice to have a bit of a win," Bayes said, adding: "Hopefully we can keep rumbling through and just make something of ourselves this season.
"It would be nice to finish with a couple of wins, and even push all the way through [to the finals]."
Tamworth are now five points behind fourth-placed Albies, whom Robb thumped 36-0 this round. Both Tamworth and Albies have two regular-season games remaining.
At Rugby Park, Tamworth scored first when rampaging prop Harry Mills charged over - before Armidale led 12-7 at half-time after tries to winger Morgan Pennefather and fullback Jayden Smith.
In the 53rd minute, Blues prop Peter Cumming crossed out wide and the visitors led 17-7.
Three minutes later, Allan scored from close range and added the extras - before Smith slotted a penalty goal in the 73rd minute to extend the lead to 20-14.
But like they had done all match, Tamworth kept coming on their sodden home ground as the club's faithful roared.
"Today's a classic example of, if we have a go we can definitely do whatever we put our minds to," Bayes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.