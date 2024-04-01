The Northern Daily Leader
Double delight for Kelly as he rolls his way to second state singles title

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 1 2024 - 6:00pm
Aaron Kelly is now a two-time singles state champion after triumphing at the 2023-24 championships in Dubbo last month. He also picked up bronze in the pairs. Picture by Peter Hardin
Aaron Kelly is now a two-time singles state champion after triumphing at the 2023-24 championships in Dubbo last month. He also picked up bronze in the pairs. Picture by Peter Hardin

Aaron Kelly admits it feels "a little bit surreal" to think that he is now a two-time singles state champion.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

