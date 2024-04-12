Platypus day to provide some educational school holiday fun

Would you like to learn more about one of Australia's most iconic native animal - the platypus - and help with research into populations around Tamworth?
A Platypus Fun Day will be hosted by in Tamworth by University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers, along with Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) staff on Saturday, April 13, at the Tamworth Community Centre from 10am to 2pm during the school holidays.
The CEWH, Dr Simon Banks, is funding research into platypus populations in Northern NSW and Southern Queensland to better understand how water for the environment could support the health of these special animals.
"In 2023, UNSW researchers conducted surveys of platypus populations across four rivers - the Peel River at Tamworth, the Gwydir River at Copeton Dam, the Severn River at Ashford and the Dumaresq River near Glenlyon Dam," Dr Banks said.
"These surveys will be repeated this year.
"The researchers are looking at the health of platypuses, their numbers and distribution, the state of the environment and the benefits water for the environment can have in providing food and habitat.
"An important part of the research is that the UNSW team draws on local communities', First Nations Peoples' and environmental groups' knowledge to get the best on-the-ground information and from there we can build robust research.
"The Platypus Fun Day in Tamworth is another way for local people to understand more about platypus, learn about the how this research is conducted and to ask questions about local platypus populations," Dr Banks said.
UNSW lead researcher Dr Gilad Bino said the project was an important milestone for platypus conservation in the northern Murray-Darling Basin.
The project is monitoring platypus populations in Northern NSW and Southern Queensland to assess the condition and health of platypuses. Researchers will work with the CEWH to help improve the delivery and timing of water for the environment within rivers and catchments to support these unique mammals and their freshwater environment.
"We believe that the project will not only help us learn more about this iconic Australian animal but also foster collaboration among local communities who share an interest in wildlife conservation, river health and local cultural values," Dr Bino said.
"There is a great deal of interest in platypuses, most probably because they aren't regularly seen - many Australians have never caught sight of a platypus in their natural habitat.
"It's vital that we evaluate how platypus populations are tracking and further understand the impacts of dams, river management and how we can improve the use of environmental flows to protect their habitat and long-term survival."
Anyone interested in contacting UNSW researchers please email gilad.bino@unsw.edu.au from the Platypus Conservation Initiative, at the Centre for Ecosystem Science, UNSW.
