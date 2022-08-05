The Northern Daily Leader
Peel River platypus population in Tamworth thriving after worst drought on record

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 5 2022 - 9:30pm
A platypus plays in the Peel River just outside the Tamworth CBD. Video supplied to ACM

A PLATYPUS spotted swimming in the Peel River near the Tamworth CBD has proven a heartwarming sight for river health advocates after the elusive creature was captured on camera.

