The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Local shoppers pulling out all stops in hopes of winning a new car

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 11 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebel Sports' Tracey Lunam and Centrepoint manager Martin Howes draw the first name to potentially win a new car. Picture by Peter Hardin
Rebel Sports' Tracey Lunam and Centrepoint manager Martin Howes draw the first name to potentially win a new car. Picture by Peter Hardin

Locals are embracing the opportunity to support Tamworth businesses as a major campaign picks up steam.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.