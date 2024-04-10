Local shoppers pulling out all stops in hopes of winning a new car

Locals are embracing the opportunity to support Tamworth businesses as a major campaign picks up steam.
The seventh annual Think Local Shop Local promotion is off to a flying start, with hundreds of entries flooding in from shoppers eager for the chance to win a brand new Skoda Scala Ambition.
Organised by the Tamworth Business Chamber, the promotion has already garnered significant interest.
"It's been really good this year. There have been so many submissions in just the first week," Centrepoint Tamworth manager and business chamber board member Martin Howes said at the first week's draw.
The first potential winner was drawn from the entry bucket on Wednesday, April 10.
Local resident Susan Ryan was selected as the lucky entrant, rewarding her $30 or more spend at Elm lifestyle clothing in Tamworth Shoppingworld.
More live draws will be held every Wednesday morning until June 16, building anticipation as nine more 'finalists' are announced.
Each winner will receive a key, and the ultimate excitement will culminate when all 10 winners test their luck to see if their key unlocks the car.
The final draw will be held on June 12 and the winner revealed on Sunday, June 16.
