Woolaston honours his grandfather ahead of funeral: 'left behind a bloody good legacy'

It was in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 when Jack Woolaston joked that he "baited" his grandson Tom into returning to the Bears after years spent living away from his hometown.
"I said: 'You won't make our bloody side'. And he said: 'I'll make it all right, don't worry.'"
"We're great mates," Jack added.
In Tamworth on Wednesday, April 10, Jack will be farewelled when his funeral is held at St Nicholas Catholic Church.
The iconic figure - a builder who helped transform Tamworth into what it is today, and a sports administrator who did the same at Norths - died late last month at age 99.
How Tamworth's last surviving World War II veteran would've loved to have been at Kitchener Park on Saturday, April 6, when the Bears beat Boggabri in an opening round clash.
Tom was there, packing down in the front-row in what was his 100th game for North Tamworth. He said Norths played the game in his grandfather's honour.
"He lived a good life and left behind a bloody good legacy," Tom said.
"So us as a family, we're proud of that - and I was happy to get the win for him today. He'd be bloody happy with that."
Jack's funeral will be followed by a guard of honour at Norths and a wake at the Oxley Bowling Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.