70+ faces and fabulous footy: Kitchener Park abuzz for mega season launch

The big wet of last week receded and Kitchener Park was duly bathed in sunshine for a four-pronged Group 4 opening round.
The Gunnedah ground was rimmed by people as four matches were contested, with a festive atmosphere and high-octane footy action reverberating.
Despite the deluge that hit the region, the old ground held up remarkably well - and, thus, the tries flowed.
In the opening game, reigning eight-time premiers North Tamworth beat Boggabri 28-10.
The Roos had a player sent off late in the first half.
Veteran prop Tom Woolaston played his 100th game for Norths. He said the Bears "started pretty poorly".
"But we ended up getting it together again at the end," he said.
In the second match, Kootingal-Moonbi thumped Narrabri 54-22 while Moree downed Dungowan 36-16 in game three.
Roosters captain Logan Howard said: "Hopefully we can keep the momentum going."
The big day was concluded by the Magpies beating the Bulldogs 38-10.
