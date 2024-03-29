He swung a hammer and helped create the Tamworth of today. Now he is resting

Born in Tamworth and raised in Somerton, Jack returned to the region after the war and settled in the former. Like a lot of young men, he inflated his age to enlist, telling the army he was 18, when, in fact, he was 17. Ninety-four is his "army age". He enlisted in the army in 1942. "It was a long time out of an 18-year-old's life," he says, in reference to his army days. "I can talk about it [his military service] but I don't do much of it."