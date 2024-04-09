Preparations gather pace for sensational 100 Mile Dinner at Manilla

Menus are being confirmed, local produce ordered, and entertainment booked for the fourth 100 Mile Dinner at Manilla on Friday, April 19.
The dinner is the highlight event of the third Renewable Manilla Festival, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, to celebrate the intersection of community, creativity, and sustainability.
MCRE spokesperson Emma Stilts said the 100 Mile Dinner would be cooked and served by local food tech students from the Manilla Central School, and supported by MCRE, local Country Women's Association of NSW members, and Sustainable North West.
The evening, supported by local businesses, including Baiada, Manilla Bakery, Red Door Butchers, Mirri Park Herbs and Carlo's IGA, promises to be a culinary delight with diners savouring the flavours of our local produce including beef grown by regen farm Zoe Burke, "Namoi View", and fruit and veg supplied by Daniel Howlett.
Ms Stilts said the three course meal would be a sensation with Manilla Organic Beef and New England Lamb with Mint Jelly among the mains being served.
The evening's entertainment will be provided by local Kirsten Larkin, supported by Manilla's community choir.
The two-day 2024 Renewable Manilla Festival will be centred on the Manilla main street, utilising the town hall complex and library, and aside from the 100 Mile Dinner include creative and science workshops, art and traditional crafts, yoga, and music.
"The Renewable Manilla Festival and the 100 Mile Dinner are not just about food and music, it's a celebration of our commitment to stronger communities and working together," Ms Stilts said.
"Throughout the two day event, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of considering new approaches, supporting local agriculture and producers.
"We are thrilled to host the 100 Mile Dinner and bring our community together to celebrate our shared values of delicious food, sustainability, and community spirit.
"The dinner highlights the excellent produce of our region, as well as promising a great night out."
On Friday, catch pop-up stalls during the day from Tamworth Birdwatchers Association, Tamworth Regional Council's Sustainability Unit, Manilla Solar, Tamworth Water Security Alliance, and the Clean Jobs Network.
Also, don't miss the music and movies at the town hall, along with textile workshops at the Mechanics Institute, kids and adult art workshops in the library forecourt, and community conversations at the Manilla small town hall.
On Saturday, start the day with Selah Yoga in Rotary Park, learn about local river systems at Manilla small town hall, more textile workshops at the Mechanics Institute, kids and adult art and science workshops in the library forecourt, and clothing swap at the large town hall.
Local gourmands have until Saturday, April 13, to buy tickets for the 100 Mile Dinner. Tickets range in price from $45 for adults to $20 (under 18s)
Visit www.renewableManilla.com.au for further details.
