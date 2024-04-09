School is out, creativity is in, these holidays

Primary school students will have the chance to get hands on with arts and craft activities at the Tamworth Regional Gallery and several libraries this upcoming school holiday period.
From Monday, April 15, Tamworth Regional Council will start its school holiday program in Tamworth, Barraba, Kootingal and Nundle.
Tamworth Regional Council's Coordinator for STEAM - Childhood Literacy Planning & Compliance, Jonathan Stilts, said that there was a particular focus on expanding the offering of activities outside of Tamworth.
"We wanted to utilise library facilities within the region to make sure our school holiday activities were as accessible as possible, which was a key focus when planning our program," Mr Stilts said.
"While all of our events are free, it is important that parents book their child in ahead of time as there are limited spots."
Making dream catchers, animal mosaics, science experiments and a scavenger hunt are just some of the activities planned by the library team.
Tamworth Regional Gallery Director, Bridget Guthrie, believes the quality of artists who run their school holiday workshops contributes to the success of their activities.
"Having access to a high calibre of local artists who love to work with our program participants is really special," she said.
"Each of the workshops aim to be engaging as possible while focusing upon a particular art medium or skill for children to develop".
Simon Munro will specialise in the creation of artefacts in one class, while Tania Hartigan will help children master still life painting.
Other activities planned at the gallery include drawing and portraiture work, watercolour painting and collage.
Events tailored towards high school students will commence from Monday, April 15, in celebration of Youth Week.
This includes a skateboarding workshop run in collaboration with Totem, and a Youthie Open Day on Saturday, April 21.
More details will be available soon.
For more information about council activities for the school holiday period, visit www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays.
