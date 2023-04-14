Throughout life, highs and lows are inevitable.
And, as Liam Hatch learned recently, sometimes they arrive back-to-back. But for a young man of 23, the Tamworth resident was remarkably level-headed when one of the worst days of his life was followed in just a month by one of the best.
It began in early March, when the Kootingal Roosters travelled to Coffs Harbour to take part in the Hoey Moey 9s as a team bonding exercise.
Hatch, a key centre for the Roosters, was hit in the first game by a tackle which caught him "towards the back of the ribs".
He thought nothing of it, and played through the day. It was only when the discomfort continued and worsened that night while he was out with the team that Hatch realised something might be wrong.
"I felt winded at the start, and played the next game," Hatch said.
"It wasn't until four or five hours after the game that I thought 'Oh crap, I'd better go get this checked out. I'm in a bit of pain here.'"
He went to hospital, where the doctors were initially confused by what was causing the pain. It wasn't until they ordered a CT scan that they realised Hatch was suffering from a lacerated liver.
"I was in a bit of disbelief, to be honest," he said.
"When I went there, I didn't really know what was going on. But the nurses in Coffs were really good, they were really clear."
He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment, and although it was "definitely" the worst injury of Hatch's life, he did not need surgery. Instead, he was prescribed medication and rest.
The treatment worked, and a month later, Hatch and his partner, fellow Roosters player Carly Hatch (nee Redfern), eloped in Kingscliff.
"We eloped and took our six-month-old bub," he said.
"It was really nice and intimate. It was just us, and it was really special."
The pair had been in the process of planning their nuptials since midway through 2022, so, as Hatch said, his injury was "never going to stop us".
And rather than dwell on his bad luck in the aftermath, he instead focused on his recovery and looked forward to the wedding.
"I don't try to look too much on the bad in life, I just try to focus on the positive things," Hatch said.
Now, almost six weeks after his short-notice trip to the hospital, Hatch is back running and hopes to be on the field for the Tricolours in "another couple of weeks", once he is cleared by his doctor to play.
As the team prepares for their opening-round clash against the Moree Boars this Saturday, Roosters coach Mark Sheppard knows Hatch's eventual return will prove vital.
"Liam has always had untapped talent," Sheppard told Group 4 media.
"I've told him when he will be even more dangerous when he realises how good he is."
