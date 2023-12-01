'Weight lifted off my shoulders': Glew's relief after a torturous decision

After the 2023 season had wrapped up, Anders Glew finally had some time to sit back and reflect.
The Sydney product had endured what was likely his most hectic year to date.
Following a move to Tamworth to pursue a burgeoning romance, he found work at Tamworth High School and aligned himself with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. At the time, he told the Leader that the adjustment had been "pretty hard".
But by early September, it looked to have been a success.
Glew's personal and professional lives were going well, and he picked up the Group 4 Rookie of the Year Award after impressing at lock for the Roosters.
Little did Glew know, that would be followed by one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make in his league career: whether to make the switch to Werris Creek in 2024 or stay with Kootingal-Moonbi.
"Ever since we got knocked out [in the preliminary final], they were talking to me," Glew said.
"I've got some friends over there. I met with them, and they discussed that they wanted me to come across, and basically told me what next year's going to be like."
The 21-year-old admitted that he was "on the fence for a little while", but finally elected to stay with the Roosters.
It was a multifaceted decision, Glew said, but after an enjoyable first year in Group 4 with the club, he felt some responsibility to stick around once several other players had announced their departures.
"Kooty are losing a lot of players, so that was something I considered in my decision," he said.
"I think it comes down to a bit of loyalty to where I played this year, and the relationships I built this year."
There was also another proverbial carrot dangled by the Roosters which was a factor.
After Kurt Hartmann, who won the club's Players' Player and MVP awards earlier this month, announced that he and wife Rebekah planned on returning to their native Newcastle next year, that left an opening at hooker - where Glew has played much of his rugby league.
"I'm pretty keen to change into that role," Glew said.
"I came to like the lock role towards the middle and back end of the season, but I'm pretty keen to work on my game at nine and see what I can do there."
Ultimately Glew felt like "a bit of weight had lifted off my shoulders" once he signed with Kootingal-Moonbi again.
And though there is a considerable hole to fill at hooker next year, the young successor to the number nine jersey doesn't feel pressure to live up to Hartmann's sterling reputation.
"I haven't really thought of it like that," Glew said.
"Obviously Kurt does heaps of things really well, but I'm a different player to him. So I'm just looking at it like I'll play my style and not replicate his. I'll use my strengths."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.