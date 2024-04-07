'We've set the mark higher': Big win just the start for Werris Creek

It is perhaps indicative of Werris Creek's high standards that, even when they were 24 points up with 10 minutes left on the clock yesterday, former co-coach Cody Tickle was shouting for more energy.
The job, by that point, was largely done. Their opponents and hosts, the Gunnedah Bulldogs, fought valiantly but had been outdone.
The Magpies, however, know that every minute of a game counts. And coach Dave Stewart remembers the day that lesson was forever seared into his memory.
"[The team] had a good chat, and I brought up a conversation we had after a game two years ago against Boggabri," Stewart said.
"We lost the game towards the end, and I told the boys 'We're not far off the mark'. Last year we've reached the mark, so we've set the mark higher. So we know we've got to be better."
As is to be expected in the first round of the competition, neither side's football was pristine at Kitchener Oval.
But Werris Creek, led by Beau Parry, were just slightly better in all respects. Their defence was more resolute, and they were piercing in attack - particularly Ronin Hadden, who sat out most of last season with a ruptured PCL.
The hulking fullback cut through Gunnedah's defensive lines to the tune of three tries and led the Magpies' attack for much of the game.
By the time the final horn rang, the score was 38-10 in favour of the visitors.
It was by no means perfect, but Stewart saw lots of good signs in their first proper game of the season.
"The structure that we've introduced is going to take another six to seven weeks before it works," he said.
"But the boys now know that the structure will work. They know to be patient, stick to the structure, because there will be games that'll be five or six minutes to go and we'll be locked up 12 all.
"That's what we've got to get used to, getting in the grind, and getting in the structure so we do not panic in those games."
