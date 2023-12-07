'You can never take the country out of the boy': Rocky's road back to Werris Creek

"You can take the boy out of the country, but you can never take the country out of the boy."
This statement from Dave Stewart reflects the opinion of most Werris Creek residents.
The 60-year-old was born and raised in the small town nestled half an hour southwest of Tamworth, and knows firsthand the incredible sense of community that exists there.
And, roughly 30 years after he left for Newcastle in his mid-20s, Stewart is certain that his instincts were right in telling him to return five years ago.
"For sure [it was the right move]," Stewart said.
Like many in the Creek, 'Rocky' - a nickname he inherited from his older brother - grew up enveloped in rugby league. The Werris Creek Magpies are a microcosm of the tight-knit nature of life in the town.
And, since coming back to coach the Magpies under 18s three years ago, Stewart has seen the passage of time in real terms.
"I'm involved coaching now the kids of blokes that I grew up with," he said.
"I was a very good friend and the groomsman at the wedding of Cody [Tickle]'s father. I grew up with Nathanael Slater's father, I've known Matt Parsons since he was a kid, and we've got young Charlie there now."
At 24, Stewart left his hometown and began coaching in Newcastle. Though he had grown up representing the Magpies, he was "never the best footballer going around", but "thought I had a pretty good football brain".
So coaching felt like a natural next step. And upon landing down south, he did so with aplomb.
Stewart oversaw Wests for 19 years, spent three years at Macquarie, and coached Cardiff as well. But after all that time on the Central Coast, home called.
Surprisingly, once he got back to Werris Creek, Stewart had no thoughts of coaching again - until an old friend reached out.
"I didn't have any intentions of coming back to get involved in the football," he said.
"I knew I'd probably go and watch a few games ... and then Matty [Parsons] and a few of the other guys got ahold of me and said 'Come on, help us get the 18s going'."
Stewart took charge of the Magpies' revived 18s side in 2021, then stepped up to assist Tickle in 2022 before splitting the job with the prop in first grade this year.
In 2024 he will coach the side solo, and is "very excited" to see what the season holds, particularly after the club secured the services of Mitch Doring.
"The signing of Mitch Doring was a bonus for us. Mitch was signed for his ability, but more importantly, we've signed him as a mentor," Stewart said.
With the likes of Tickle and Ronin Hadden set to return from long injury layoffs as well, Stewart is confident the side will be able to replicate the early-season success they had in 2023, and take it further.
There is no doubt that Werris Creek is in the midst of a prosperous period. But Stewart refused to entertain the thought that it was solely his doing. He said their success was due to the relentless and passionate efforts of those involved in running the club.
"There's been a great turnaround from three years ago," Stewart said.
"A lot of that credit goes to Jason Leonard, Cody, Lisa Dellar, and the people on the committee."
