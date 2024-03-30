Colourful hats steal the show at Oxley Vale Public's Easter hat parade

More than 300 Easter hats were paraded before parents, friends and cares attending the annual Oxley Vale Public School Easter hat parade on Thursday, March 28.
Principal Jodie Bishop said all classes took part.
"Our Kinder to Year 2 students have been busy making their hats in class in the weeks leading up to the parade, with the help from some parents," Mrs Bishop said.
"The schools older students made their hats at home, and we had great support from parents in this task."
Mrs Bishop said the Easter event at the school not only featured many colourful hats but a lot of dancing, with many students dancing their way through the parade.
"There were no major awards - there were too many great hats - but this was a lovely community event which is a very important part of the school," she said.
"The parade is a tradition at the school and highly valued by both the parents and staff."
While the Easter Bunny did not make a public appearance during the morning, the Leader understand that while students were busy showing off their hats during the parade bags of Easter eggs were left in classrooms for students to discover on their return.
The school also held a P&C raffle, which featured more than 20 prizes.
