The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Colourful hats steal the show at Oxley Vale Public's Easter hat parade

March 30 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

More than 300 Easter hats were paraded before parents, friends and cares attending the annual Oxley Vale Public School Easter hat parade on Thursday, March 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.