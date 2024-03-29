Police renew appeal after elderly targeted by gang of thieves

Police have renewed their appeal for information about two break-ins in Moree three weeks ago, which targeted elderly residents.
A 79-year-old woman was asleep in her home on Oak Street, when she was woken by four people who had forced their way into her home just after 2am on Tuesday, March 5.
The thieves got away with the woman's handbag and keys, before also stealing her car.
Then shortly before 3am, four people forced entry into a home on Gwydir Street, before they were confronted by an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man.
The man was pushed to the ground with the group demanding keys.
The group fled empty handed in car stolen an hour earlier.
The man suffered lacerations to his body in the attack and was was taken to Moree Hospital for treatment.
The stolen car was located abandoned and damaged at the intersection of Florence and Adelaide Street, Moree.
Police believe the incidents to be linked and have renewed their appeal for information.
Anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is being urged to contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
