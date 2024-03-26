Man jailed after spiking partner's tea, police find images of teen girl on phone

A MAN will spend up to four years behind bars after he spiked his partner's cup of tea, threatened to take her out with a rifle, and took explicit photos and videos of the woman's teenage daughter.
The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared from custody via video link when he was sentenced in Tamworth District Court.
The court heard the 42-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for about three years, and had been living with her and her teenage daughter near Gunnedah.
In April 2022, the offender offered to make the victims a cup of tea. After drinking it, the woman "got a burst of energy" which lasted a number of hours, the agreed facts state.
The offender said to her "maybe you were drugged".
The next day, the woman did a drug test which returned a positive result. About two weeks later, the offender told the woman he had put a "tiny bit of ice" in her cup of tea to help clear her mind.
The court heard later that year, in October 2022, the man found a rifle located inside the home.
The two victims were in the backyard when the man came outside, put the rifle under his chin and yelled he was going to blow his head off, the agreed facts state.
He then turned the rifle towards the victims and said "I will take you out first".
Around the same time, the man hit the teenage girl on the cheek after an argument.
In November, police arrested the man and seized his mobile phone. At the time, the offender told the officer "there is some pretty full on photos" on the phone.
Officers located 20 images and 20 videos of the teenage girl on the phone. The photos included images of the girl in her underwear, and a video of her naked in the shower.
The man was charged with two counts of domestic-violence related stalk or intimidate; common assault; produce child abuse material; possess child abuse material; fail to comply with reporting obligations; and possess unauthorised firearm.
One charge of give food or drink containing intoxicating substance to harm was listed as a related offence.
The man has been behind bars since he was charged in November 2022.
During an earlier sentencing hearing, the man's defence solicitor told the court the number of child abuse images and videos found on the offender's phone was "relatively minor".
She said the man had referred to "feeling bad" about the offending, and was remorseful for his actions.
The court heard the man was subject to a deprived upbringing which meant his moral culpability would be reduced.
After reading victim impact statements from the two victims, Judge Andrew Coleman said he commended their "bravery".
Judge Coleman told the court the child abuse material offending should be denounced, and "such behaviour will not be tolerated".
He accepted the man's moral culpability was reduced due to circumstances arising from his childhood.
For the two stalk or intimidate charges, and the two child abuse material charges the man was sentenced to four years behind bars.
The sentence was backdated to start on November 9, 2022.
Judge Coleman set a non-parole period of two years and five months. The offender will first be eligible for parole in April 2025.
For spiking the woman's tea; possessing the unauthorised firearm; and failing to comply with reporting obligations, the man was sentenced to a two year community corrections order.
He was convicted without any further penalty for the common assault charge.
