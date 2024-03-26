The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed after spiking partner's tea, police find images of teen girl on phone

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced to four years behind bars in Tamworth District Court. Picture file
The man was sentenced to four years behind bars in Tamworth District Court. Picture file

A MAN will spend up to four years behind bars after he spiked his partner's cup of tea, threatened to take her out with a rifle, and took explicit photos and videos of the woman's teenage daughter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.