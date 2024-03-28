Woman allegedly armed with shovel, accused of break-in at Tamworth unit

A WOMAN has been ordered to keep clear of Tamworth after she allegedly broke into a unit while armed with a shovel.
Leanne Kay Gardiner appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court after she was arrested and charged with "serious" property allegations.
The 40-year-old spent the weekend behind bars after she allegedly broke into two separate units on Johnston Street, North Tamworth, at about 3:30am on March 23, 2024.
The court heard Gardiner was allegedly armed with a shovel when she broke into one of the units, she's accused of having intent to cause malicious damage while inside.
The 40-year-old is facing two charges of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court if convicted, the charges are likely to carry a "custodial sentence".
"It's an interesting set of [police] facts," Sergeant Baillie said.
The court heard the charges would be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take on the case.
Gardiner's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor offered up a number of strict bail conditions in a bid to have the 40-year-old released from custody.
The solicitor said Gardiner would steer clear of Tamworth, live in Inverell, abide by an overnight curfew, report to police three times a week, and have no contact with the complainants.
Sergeant Baillie said although Gardiner had a "lengthy record", the strict bail conditions offered meant bail was "not opposed" by the prosecution.
Ms Soars granted Gardiner bail and warned her to "comply" with the conditions.
"These are very serious charges," she said.
An order was made for police to compile their evidence, and the matter will next be mentioned in court in May.
Gardiner was excused from appearing on the next court date if legally represented.
