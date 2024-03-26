The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Opinion

Why youth crime is not a reflection of our communities

By Mark Coulton Mp
March 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Coulton questions what leads to youth crime in the first place following significant funding for crime pilot programs. Picture supplied.
Mark Coulton questions what leads to youth crime in the first place following significant funding for crime pilot programs. Picture supplied.

Youth crime has once again been the focus of much media attention these past few weeks after the NSW Government announced a $26.2 million package to tackle regional youth crime.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.