Adrenalin-fuelled story gets donors pouring funds into rescue chopper

Six years ago, Mudgee man Brandon Robinson-Smith was involved in a major ute crash which tore his arm from his shoulder and landed him in a hospital for three weeks.
Last weekend, he joyously reunited with Daniel Kearney one of his saviours from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in-person, at Tamworth's annual Single Builders rescue ball.
Mr Robinson-Smith's story was presented in detail to many of Tamworth's most influential people, who in turn opened their hearts - and their wallets - for the service.
The former miner was on his way home from a gruelling 12-hour night shift as a plant mechanic and said he was considering pulling over for a nap when the sleep "came quicker than expected".
Next thing he knew, his car had left the road. He tried to correct his course, but it was too late.
Mr Robinson-Smith's ute rolled over several times, mangling his arm and pelvis in the process.
"I don't remember the exact point my arm was removed. I don't remember how I got out of the car. I really don't even remember calling triple zero," Mr Robinson-Smith said in a video presentation recounting the crash.
The Westpac chopper was able to keep him stable and transport him to a hospital in Sydney for specialist care.
Mr Robinson-Smith's emotive story must've struck a chord with donors, as organisers told the Leader they're "well on track" to meet their goal of raising $50,000 from the charity ball.
The live auction alone raised $24,500, and organisers are still tallying the totals from the silent auction, raffle tickets, and several other donation methods available to the ball's attendees.
The best part? All money raised goes directly to Tamworth's Westpac Rescue Helicopter base, which has been rescuing local lives for years.
