It was a night of high society at West Tamworth League Club on Saturday as the annual Rescue Ball returned to raise money for the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service.
Patrons could donate through raffles, merchandise, and multiple auctions.
More than $28,000 was raised in the silent auction alone, down on last year's $35,000, though totals from other donations were still being tallied.
There was also a live auction, with many items raising multiple thousands of dollars for the rescue service, including:
The event's biggest sponsors included Single Builders, Joblink Plus, Central Hospitality Group, Deco, New England Overnight, the Mercure Hotel, and the Leader.
Several local groups provided entertainment well into the evening, including a string quartet from the Regional Conservatorium of Music, a dance troupe, and covers band Planet Groove.
The evening also had a stunning lineup of service, with a full three-course meal and an open bar.
