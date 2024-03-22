The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'We'll see what happens': Groth on his future and another title shot

By Zac Lowe
March 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Groth (pictured here after Souths' last grand final berth in 2021/22 was washed out) hopes that the side can secure their first title in six years this weekend. Picture by Mark Bode.
Tom Groth (pictured here after Souths' last grand final berth in 2021/22 was washed out) hopes that the side can secure their first title in six years this weekend. Picture by Mark Bode.

Tom Groth is not sure what the future holds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.