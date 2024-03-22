'We'll see what happens': Groth on his future and another title shot

Tom Groth is not sure what the future holds.
As the South Tamworth veteran prepares to play in what he reckons to be at least his 11th TDCA first grade grand final, he did not confirm the rumours that it might he his last game - but he also did not deny them.
"We'll see," Groth said.
"I'm not getting any younger and obviously I live a couple of hours away. We'll just see what happens on the weekend."
Whether or not he will continue playing after the grand final won't weigh heavily on Groth's mind in the lead-up.
He and the rest of his Souths teammates are busily preparing for their attempt to upset the defending champions, Tamworth City United, at No. 1 Oval across Saturday and Sunday.
And while the wicketkeeper-batter already has five two-day titles to his name with Souths, a sixth would be "pretty special" to Groth.
"One thing I've learned: you don't get that opportunity very often," he said.
"It'd mean a lot to me to get another flag, just knowing how hard it is to win a premiership. And the older you get, the less chance you get to have that opportunity."
Souths haven't won a two-day final since 2017/18, but Groth has no doubt that this year's squad is capable of doing so.
While the City United lineup is relatively young and inexperienced, Souths boast the likes of Chris Skilton, Groth, Mitch Smith, Trent Weir (who also coaches the side), and more who all have many years of first grade experience under their belts.
"We've got plenty of grand final experience in our side, and I think it's going to be a really good game," Groth said.
"We're nice and relaxed, and we know what it takes to win. We're just enjoying it, really. We're just happy to be in there, but I think our experience is going to be a real strength for us."
In a way, this weekend's game is "a bit of a different one" for Souths.
They have, at least not in Groth's time, played City United in a big game. And it is exciting to the 38-year-old to face off against a young, fresh side with the confidence of last year's two-day title behind them.
"We've never really played City in a big game," he said.
"We dusted them in a semi a couple of years ago, but we've definitely never played them in a grand final ... it's something different, and it's pretty exciting to play these guys. They've had a pretty good season."
