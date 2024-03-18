Police allegedly shot at while attending domestic violence incident

Police will allege they were shot at when they turned up to a property near Narrabri overnight, to investigate reports of a domestic violence incident.
A 43-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence and firearm-related offences after police were called to the property on Spion Kop Road, Maules Creek, about 50 kilometres east of Narrabri, at about 10.20pm on Sunday, March 17.
As officers attached to Oxley Police District arrived on-site, they will allege a shot was fired at the fully-marked police vehicle.
No officers were injured.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene and officers will allege they located one firearm and a spent round of ammunition at the property, which have been seized for forensic examination.
The man was taken to Narrabri Police Station where he was charged with six offences: including Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm; Fire firearm in a manner likely to injure persons or property; Possess more than three unregistered firearms without a licence; Possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit; Possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit; and Not keep firearm safe.
The man was refused bail before appearing before in Coonamble Local Court on Monday, March 18, where he was granted bail to appear at Narrabri Local Court on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
