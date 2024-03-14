A bit of a nip and tuck: DA lodged to remodel South Tamworth McDonald's

South Tamworth McDonald's is preparing to undergo a bit of a makeover.
The family restaurant franchisee, Adrian Sippel, has lodged a development application (DA) with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to complete a full renovation of the Hillvue location on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
If given the green light, the remodel is estimated to cost $2,928,397.
A McDonald's spokesperson said the renovation of the South Tamworth restaurant is part of the corporation's grander plan for Australia.
"McDonald's national commitment [is] to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of the existing restaurants by the end of 2025," the spokesperson said.
If approved, the plan is for a brand new dining room, updated amenities, and a state-of-the-art PlayPlace.
The restaurant layout would also be updated, to include a newly positioned front counter and McCafe.
"[This would] enhance the customer experience and operational efficiencies," the Macca's spokesperson said.
They said the remodel would provide mass economic benefits to the Tamworth community.
"The project would create more than 50 jobs for local construction workers and an additional 50 new jobs for restaurant employees in crew, barista, maintenance, and management roles," they said.
Out of the 332 McDonald's restaurants located in NSW, Tamworth is home to four of the sites, with each of the golden arches found in North, West, East, and South Tamworth.
"We employ more than 500 members of the Tamworth community and play a key role in the training and development of young people in the region," the spokesperson said.
