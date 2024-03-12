The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pirates shrug off raft of players losses to kick off 2024 in winning style

By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 12 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pirates celebrate another Armidale Knockout triumph on Saturday.
Pirates celebrate another Armidale Knockout triumph on Saturday.

Pirates co-coach Jack Walsh has hailed Saturday's Armidale Knockout triumph as a really promising start as they begin what feels like a bit of a new era following the retirement of a number of stalwarts over the off-season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.