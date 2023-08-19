The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Pirates celebrate Brendan Rixon's 200th first grade game with 50-17 win over Walcha

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:53pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pirates belatedly commemorated one of their favourite sons' history-making milestone with a minor premiership-sealing win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.